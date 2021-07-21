Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

