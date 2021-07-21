Royal Bank of Canada Increases Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

LON EXPN traded up GBX 12.55 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,054.55 ($39.91). 549,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,274. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,788.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other Experian news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

