Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.