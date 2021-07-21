Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,298 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in State Street were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.17. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

