Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

PETQ stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

