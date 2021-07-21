Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 310,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

LFUS stock opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.05. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

