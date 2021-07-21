Rotten Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $216,760.90 and $354.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 91,615,581 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.