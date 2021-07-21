Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

