Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 942.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.