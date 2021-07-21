Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Acquires 1,399 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

