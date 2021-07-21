Robert Scott Brogi Sells 72,329 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93.

NYSE WK opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Workiva by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

