RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

RLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

