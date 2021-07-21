Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 96,564 BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,692,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

