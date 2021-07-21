Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,245 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.