Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $6,563,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

MUDS opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

