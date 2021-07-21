Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth $712,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBSTU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

