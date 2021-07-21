Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,678 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $7,716,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $42.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

