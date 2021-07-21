Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.