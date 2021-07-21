Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

