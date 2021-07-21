Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.090-0.110 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

