RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 0.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49) and last traded at €15.80 ($18.59). Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($18.68).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.