Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXN stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 2,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,048. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.