Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.