REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.63. REV Group shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

