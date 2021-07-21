Resolute Partners Group Has $532,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

