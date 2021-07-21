Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $122,050.16 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $122,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,397.64.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $84,989.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 32,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

