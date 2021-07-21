Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

