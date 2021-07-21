Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

