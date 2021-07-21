Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 345.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

