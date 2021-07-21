Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

