Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,695 by Analysts at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RSW traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,950 ($64.67). The company had a trading volume of 127,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,258.40. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 4,572 ($59.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 79.45.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

