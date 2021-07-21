Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Clipper Realty worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

