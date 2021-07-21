Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 82,077 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $302,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3,773.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

