Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Delta Apparel worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $220.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

