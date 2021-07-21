Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

