Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $1,066,176 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

