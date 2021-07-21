Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Itaú Corpbanca worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $64,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

