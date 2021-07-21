Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 311,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,519,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SUM opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

