Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Up 2.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 69,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 409,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38.

About Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.