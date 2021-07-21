Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.