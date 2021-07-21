Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,459,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

