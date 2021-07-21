Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after buying an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after buying an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.