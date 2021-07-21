reflect.finance (RFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $963.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $916,814.05 and $963.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013974 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00794264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,450,034 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

