Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $42.87 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

