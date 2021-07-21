Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Short Interest Update

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $289.16 million, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

In other Red Violet news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 149.7% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 130,961 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

