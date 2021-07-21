Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

