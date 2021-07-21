Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Realogy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Realogy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Realogy by 865.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 454,355 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

