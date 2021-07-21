Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

RC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ready Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

