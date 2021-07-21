Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $172.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,747.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

