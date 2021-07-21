Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

NYSE:RJF opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $61,280,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

