Raymond James Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

